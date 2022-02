Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) focused on unity in the last days of the presidential campaign.Lee sent a “love call” to People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo in a radio interview with MBC, saying that Ahn’s focus on a change of political power aligns with Lee’s ideals.The DP candidate added that not only Ahn but all candidates who do not engage in divisive politics can unite, promoting the idea of an integrated administration.Lee mentioned concerns about the campaign rhetoric in a recent debate, stating that he is worried that his main rival, People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, is resorting to divisive politics.