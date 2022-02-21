Menu Content

S. Korea Not Considering Military Assistance, Deployment in Ukraine Crisis

Written: 2022-02-23 18:44:51Updated: 2022-02-23 19:11:03

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is not currently considering offering military support or deployment in regards to the crisis involving Ukraine and Russia.
 
A senior official at the presidential office in Seoul shared the view with reporters on Wednesday, saying the government is examining what it can do for now while watching how the Ukraine situation evolves and how it will affect Korea. The official added military assistance or dispatching troops are not among the considered options.
 
When asked whether the U.S. requested South Korea to join its sanctions campaign on Russia, the official said Washington has continuously clarified its plan about strong export controls and financial sanctions against Moscow while discussing said issues with allies.
 
He went on to say that major Western countries have expressed their intention to join in Washington’s sanctions drive, and that South Korea is mulling its response while leaving multiple possibilities open.
 
He said Seoul will adjust its position, depending on how long the situation lasts, in what direction it unfolds and how other countries respond to it.
