Seoul City's Education Office to Pilot Test Saliva-based PCR Screening in Schools

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education(SMOE) will introduce rapid polymerase chain reaction(PCR) testing using saliva samples in the city's kindergartens and elementary schools on a trial basis.In a regular COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, SMOE superintendent Cho Hee-yeon explained that current testing methods using nasal swabs cause pain and could hurt people when repeatedly conducted, possibly making young students feel frightened and object to the screening. He said that’s why the office is considering adopting the saliva-based rapid PCR tests instead.Citing Seoul National University’s research last year, Cho said the new testing proved useful and effective, with the test result available within an hour.Once the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency approves the saliva-based rapid PCR tests as being equivalent to standard PCR tests, Cho said his office may expand their use and adopt them in place of rapid antigen tests.The education office also plans to send more quarantine officials to schools in an effort to respond to the transmission of the omicron variant more effectively.