S. Korea Successfully Test-launches L-SAM Missile Interceptor

Photo : YONHAP News

The military has successfully test-fired a long-range surface-to-air missile(L-SAM), one of the key elements of the country’s missile defense program.Overseen by the Agency for Defense Development(ADD), the test was conducted at a testing site in Taean, South Chungcheong Province, on Wednesday.The missile under development reportedly flew for a designated distance at a fixed altitude.The L-SAM is designed to intercept incoming ballistic missiles or hostile aircraft at altitudes of 40 to 70 kilometers. The military aims to complete its development by 2024 and deploy it sometime after 2027.When deployed, the L-SAM would comprise a major part of the country’s multilayered missile defense program, along with the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile, a mid-range surface-to-air missile called Cheongung II and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) system.The ADD reportedly succeeded in the test-launch of an upgraded version of Haegung, a ship-based guided missile, on the same day.The missile is needed to build an interceptor system, known as the Korean version of the Iron Dome, aimed at shooting down North Korea’s long-range artillery and short-range ballistic missiles at altitudes of ten kilometers or below.