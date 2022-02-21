Ukraine Declares State of Emergency

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukraine has declared a nationwide state of emergency after Russia recognized as independent two separatist regions in the eastern part of the country and ordered troops to enter.The state of emergency was declared for the entire country on Wednesday except for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions occupied by separatists. The two breakaway regions have already been under a state of emergency since 2014 due to conflict with Russia.The state of emergency comes into force at midnight local time on Thursday and will be in place for 30 days, but can be extended for another 30 days.Ukraine also began drafting reservists into its armed forces as the country prepares for a possible invasion by Russia.The Ukraine foreign ministry advised Russians in the country to leave immediately.Amid growing fears over a Russian invasion, a cyberattack hit the websites of major Ukrainian government organizations and banks on Wednesday.Under the circumstances, Russia reportedly said Wednesday it has started evacuating personnel from its diplomatic posts in Ukraine.