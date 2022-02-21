Pentagon: US Notes S. Korea's Statement of Support for Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Wednesday that the United States noted South Korea's statement of support for Ukraine.Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged Seoul’s position in a press briefing when asked about the possible repercussions of the Ukraine crisis on the Korean Peninsula.While refusing to speculate on any potential impact the situation may have on the peninsula, Kirby said that nothing has changed about the U.S.' commitment to South Korea, reaffirming Washington's resolve in the continuing defense of its ally.The spokesperson said that the U.S. noted Seoul's public statement of support for Ukraine, adding that the message was certainly noticed by the whole international community.South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the government expresses deep concerns about the heightened tensions in Ukraine and has consistently supported Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also urged the relevant parties to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.