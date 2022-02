Photo : YONHAP News

The voting kicked off at 8 a.m. on Wednesday local time in each country, and will continue for six days until February 28.The National Election Commission said earlier that overseas voters will be able to cast their ballots at 177 diplomatic offices and 219 polling stations across 115 countries between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.In the United States, 35 polling stations were set up in 14 areas including Washington and Los Angeles. About 53-thousand of some 880-thousand eligible voters in the U.S. registered for early voting overseas.The number of registered overseas Korean voters is estimated at about 226-thousand.Overseas voting also started smoothly in China, where some 29-thousand voters registered to vote.Absentee voting will not, however, take place in Ukraine due to the escalating tensions there involving Russia.