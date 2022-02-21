Producer Prices Rise 0.9% in January

Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices rose about one percent in January amid the rising prices of crude oil and raw materials.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Thursday, the producer price index for all commodities and services stood at 114-point-24 in January, up zero-point-nine percent from a month earlier.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, remained flat in December after posting growth for 13 straight months.Compared to a year earlier, the index jumped eight-point-seven percent in January, although the on-year growth slowed from nine percent recorded in the previous month.The central bank said the rising prices of oil and raw materials partially boosted the prices of industrial goods.Prices of industrial products rose zero-point-nine percent in January from a month ago, with prices of oil and coal products jumping five-point-two percent.The prices of electricity, gas and water gained two-point-four percent on-month in January. The prices soared 13-point-three percent from a year ago, the highest growth since July 2009.Prices of agricultural and fishery products also rose one-point-seven percent on-month in January.