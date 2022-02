Photo : KBS News

The World Health Organization(WHO) plans to set up a global biomanufacturing training hub in South Korea to teach low-income countries how to produce pharmaceutical products and vaccines on their own.According to Seoul's Ministry of Health and Welfare on Wednesday, the WHO announced in an earlier briefing that day that it will establish the training facility in South Korea.The WHO said the facility will provide technical and hands-on training in the production of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, enabling low- and middle-income countries to produce vaccines internally.The global health body began a location search to launch its training hub project to counter a significant global inequality in the distribution of vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.South Korea plans to start training 370 professionals from around the world in July.