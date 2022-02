Photo : YONHAP News

The government has reportedly called on Russia to exercise restraint amid fears over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.A foreign ministry official told reporters in France on Wednesday that a significantly high-ranking official from the Seoul government conveyed the message to Russia.The official said that South Korea strongly opposes an invasion of a UN member by another in accordance with the UN charter.The official stated that while the Seoul government shares Washington's concerns and understands its sanctions against Russia, it will be difficult for Seoul to impose its own sanctions due to Russia’s importance in the New Northern Policy. The policy is aimed at strengthening economic and political cooperation with countries to the north of Korea.