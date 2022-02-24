Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases above 170,000 for Second Day

Written: 2022-02-24 09:38:16Updated: 2022-02-24 18:57:03

Daily COVID-19 Cases above 170,000 for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained above 170-thousand for the second straight day on Thursday, with the number of critical cases approaching 600.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that 170-thousand-16 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 170 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to two million-499-thousand-188.

The daily tally dropped by some 14-hundred from a day ago but remained above 170-thousand for the second day. The figure increased one-point-eight times from a week ago and over three times from two weeks ago.

The National Institute for Mathematical Sciences projected the figure to reach 213-thousand in a week and 334-thousand in two weeks if the COVID-19 reproduction rate is one-point-67.

With the soaring infections, the number of critical patients also rose by some 70 to 581.

The ICU occupancy rate for critical COVID-19 patients also climbed to 31-point-one percent as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The figure rose by two-point-two percentage points from a day ago to approach 40 percent in about three weeks.

Eighty-two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to seven-thousand-689. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-31 percent.

The number of home-treatment patients rose by some 66-thousand to about 588-thousand.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >