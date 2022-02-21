UN Rapporteur Urges World to Offer 60 Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

The U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights has urged the world to offer 60 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to North Korea.Tomas Ojea Quintana petitioned the world on Wednesday as he wrapped up his nine-day visit to South Korea.At a press conference in Seoul, the UN official called on the international community to agree on a strategy to supply North Korea with 60 million doses of vaccination, enough to provide the entire population with at least two shots.Regarding the North's past rejection of the vaccines, Quintana said he has secured information that North Korean authorities seem concerned about the possibility that it will receive a partial amount of vaccines and then may be under some kind of pressure to receive the rest of the shots.Earlier this week, Radio Free Asia reported that the COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform, canceled the allocation of 252-thousand Novavax doses intended for North Korea. The regime is presumed to have rejected the vaccines.The UN expert has been visiting South Korea since last Tuesday to collect data for an annual UN report on North Korean human rights conditions. He has made seven visits to the country since he took office in August 2016. His six-year term ends in August of this year.