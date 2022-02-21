DP Chief Unveils Reform Plans to Guarantee Multi-party System

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Song Young-gil says the party will revamp election systems and seek constitutional revisions in a bid to guarantee a multi-party system.In a news conference held at the party’s headquarters in Seoul on Thursday, Song unveiled a series of reform proposals for national unity, apparently directed at presidential candidates of parties other than the main opposition People Power Party.Song stressed the need to uphold the people’s wishes and establish a truly multi-party system by fundamentally revamping what he described as a “winner-takes-all” structure of the current election system.He said the DP will set up an election system with enhanced proportionality to reflect diverse public sentiment when electing lawmakers.Song said the party will also overhaul the presidential office, amending the term length to four years with the right to seek re-election, as well as introducing a runoff voting system in presidential elections.Song added that in a bid to achieve a government based on national unity, which DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has vowed to achieve, the DP will introduce a system in which the prime minister will be appointed based on a cooperative recommendation from ruling and opposition camps.