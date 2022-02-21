S. Korean Embassy in Ukraine: Situation Becoming More Serious

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s Embassy in Kyiv urged its nationals still in the country to prepare for immediate relocation to safer regions in the event of an emergency amid fears that Russia could launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine,The embassy made the call on Wednesday in a notice posted on its website and social media account stating that it believes the possibility of a Russian attack on Ukraine is growing and that the situation is becoming much more serious.The embassy noted that the entire staff of Russia’s embassy and consulate in Ukraine abruptly left the nation and staff members of other embassies also departed from Kyiv amid news that Russian military action is imminent.The embassy said it will continue to disseminate information on regional security and requested the Korean community to maintain contact with the embassy.A total of 64 South Koreans are estimated to be residing in Ukraine, 30 of whom are still refusing to leave, saying they have made their homes in the east European nation.