US Deploys F-35As to Japan Apparently to Keep N. Korea, China in Check

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. appears to be strengthening its aircraft force in the Asia Pacific region in a bid to keep North Korea and China in check while also responding to the Ukraine crisis.The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said on its website on Wednesday that U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs from the 354th Fighter Wing at the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska were deployed to Kadena Air Base in Japan last Sunday to conduct integrated air operations.The command did not reveal how many of the combat aircraft arrived in Japan but observers believe at least two were deployed.The command said the aircraft's arrival indicates a continued effort to make its combat capability more sophisticated through agile combat employment.It statement further hinted that the latest deployment aims to keep China in check, noting that the Pacific Air Forces will provide the Pentagon options to support U.S. allies and partners "in a free and open Indo-Pacific theater.”The U.S. often uses the term “free and open Indo-Pacific theater” when referring to containment strategies regarding China.