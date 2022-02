Photo : YONHAP News

The government said it will have no choice but to impose sanctions on Russia, including export controls, should Moscow conduct a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.The foreign ministry said on Thursday that Seoul is in close consultation with Washington and other allies on response measures.It said the government will consider all available options to mitigate any adverse effects the sanctions may incur on the domestic economy and local businesses.This is the first time that Seoul expressed intent to join the international community in sanctioning Russia in relation to the Ukraine crisis.A ministry official had earlier told local media correspondents in Paris that it would be unrealistic for Seoul to impose unilateral sanctions, due to the regional prominence of Russia as a trade and political partner.