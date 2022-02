Photo : YONHAP News

The new ambassador of Ukraine has assumed his post in South Korea amid the onset of Russia's invasion of the his country.Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko on Thursday visited Seoul's foreign ministry and submitted a copy of his credentials, a standard procedure when a foreign envoy is newly appointed.Ponomarenko is expected to relay his country's stance to Korea regarding the unfolding crisis and reiterate the importance of future cooperation in the face of Russian hostilities.He previously served as trade representative to China, consul general in Shanghai and vice director of economic cooperation in Ukraine's foreign ministry.