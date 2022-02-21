Gov't to Release 1,055 Prisoners on Parole ahead of Mar. 1 Independence Movement Day

Photo : KBS News

The government will release one-thousand-55 prisoners on parole in celebration of the March 1 Independence Movement Day.According to Yonhap News Agency on Thursday, the justice ministry will release the group at 10 a.m. on Monday. The list includes well-behaved prisoners and those considered more likely to catch COVID-19.Not on the list, however, are two former Samsung Group executives, Choi Gee-sung and Chang Choong-ki, each serving a 30-month prison term for bribery in relation to the influence-peddling scandal during the Park Geun-hye administration.While the parole review committee initially withheld their decision on Choi and Chang during last week's parole considerations, they were not reconsidered during the followup review.Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong served the same prison sentence on the same charges, but was released on parole ahead of last year's Liberation Day on August 15.Meanwhile, the Park government's former Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan, who is serving a five-year sentence for taking bribes from the National Intelligence Service(NIS), was also excluded from the latest list of parolees.