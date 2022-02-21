Biden: Russia will be Held Accountable for Unprovoked Attack on Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has blasted Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unprovoked and unjustified" and vowed to respond decisively with a unified cohort of allies and partners.In the wake of Russia's military operation in eastern Ukraine, Biden issued a statement Wednesday saying that President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will result in a tragic loss of life and human suffering.He said Russia is solely responsible for the ensuing devastation brought about by this unprovoked offensive, and the world will hold Russia accountable.Biden added that he will be continually monitoring the situation from the White House and will receive frequent updates from his national security team.He also stated that he will meet his G7 counterparts Thursday morning before speaking to the American people to announce more severe measures to be imposed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies for this senseless assault on Ukraine’s autonomy, as well as Russia’s general repudiation of global peace and security.Biden also pledged to coordinate with NATO allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance.