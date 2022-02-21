Yoon Suk Yeol Vows to Seek Unity Under Democratic Principles

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol says he will push for integration and ignore the divide between political parties, regions or classes, as long as they can agree on the principles of democracy and the market economy.Yoon pledged to seek national unity through negotiations and concessions with people who adhere to South Korea's constitution. He called the election a struggle between "anti-constitutional forces" and "upholders of the constitution."The candidate for the People Power Party went on to say that he will shun self-righteousness and be a politician who listens to the advice of elder statesmen and experts.He added he will become a truthful president, not an immoral politician who changes words between days, in an apparent dig at his rival candidate, Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party(DP).Yoon made the remarks during a gathering of some 300 former lawmakers, including several former National Assembly speakers, where they issued a statement reiterating their resolve to change the government. They vowed to protect the country and restore the people's sovereignty that was taken away by the "communist forces."