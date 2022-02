Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea recorded its largest household income growth in a decade in the final quarter of last year.Statistics Korea said Thursday, the average household earned over four-point-six million won a month during the October-December period, up six-point-four percent on-year. This marks the largest increase in ten years for any fourth quarter since 2011.The agency explained that while government relief funds drove the income growth in the third quarter, wage and business profit led the gains in the fourth quarter.Income from business operations rose by eight-point-six percent on-year amid eased social distancing rules, while total earned income rose by five-point-six percent.Household spending also increased on high inflation, with average household expenditure topping three-point-four million won a month, up by five-point-five percent on-year.