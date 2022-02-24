Moon Disapproves of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, to Join in on Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says Seoul will join the global community in passing sanctions against Russia over its military invasion of Ukraine.According to Senior Presidential Secretary for Public Communication Park Soo-hyun, Moon made the remark on Thursday while being briefed on the latest situation in Ukraine by his national security adviser Suh Hoon.The president expressed regret over Russia's military offense against Ukraine despite repeated warnings and diplomatic efforts by the international community, and stated that the use of deadly force against unarmed civilians can in no way be justified, and that Ukraine’s sovereign rights and territories must be ensured.Moon said conflicts between countries should be resolved through dialogue or negotiations, not wars. He also pledged that, as a responsible member of the global community, South Korea will support and take part in international efforts, including economic sanctions.He also instructed diplomats and government officials to focus their efforts on ensuring the safety of South Korean nationals in Ukraine and minimize any fallout from the conflict on South Korean businesses.Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a "special military operation" in eastern Ukraine, in what could be the start of a war in Europe over Russia's opposition to NATO expansion.Ukraine, with a population of 44 million, has imposed a state of emergency and told some three million of its citizens residing in Russia to leave immediately. The former Soviet state also called up all of its men of fighting age to sign up for military service.