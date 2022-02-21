Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

National Avg. Price of Apartments Drops for 1st Time in 29 Months.

Written: 2022-02-24 17:43:10Updated: 2022-02-24 22:43:31

National Avg. Price of Apartments Drops for 1st Time in 29 Months.

Photo : YONHAP News

The average price of apartments in the nation has declined for the first time in nearly two and a half years. 

According to Korea Real Estate Board on Thursday, the average price of apartment units nationwide dipped zero-point-01 percent this week from last week, marking the first fall since the second week of September in 2019. 

The average apartment price in Seoul slid by zero-point-02 percent for the second week in a row, while the prices in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon dropped by zero-point-03 percent and zero-point-02 percent, respectively. All 25 districts in the capital city, including those in the affluent areas of Gangnam, saw a downturn in prices. 

As for apartments in areas outside the capital region, their average price remained unchanged from last week, halting a 21-month climb.

Prices contracted largely on tighter restrictions on mortgage loans and series of key interest rate hikes, as well as a wait-and-see attitude by some potential buyers ahead of the presidential election.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >