Leading Candidates to Hold NEC-hosted TV Debate Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The four major presidential candidates will take part in a televised debate on Friday, the second hosted by the National Election Commission(NEC).Participating in the debate are Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party, Sim Sang-jung of the minor opposition Justice Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party.The TV debate is set to begin at 8 p.m. at broadcaster SBS in Seoul.This is the second TV debate among the four candidates since the official campaign period kicked off last Tuesday and the fourth debate overall thus far leading up to the election on March 9.In the two-hour event, the candidates will clash over reforms of the country's power structure as well as diplomacy and security policies.The candidates are expected to lock horns on a set of political reforms proposed by the ruling Democratic Party on Thursday and address the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The NEC is scheduled to hold its third and final TV debate on Wednesday, which will focus on social issues.