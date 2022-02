Photo : YONHAP News

Another South Korean victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery has passed away.According to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family on Thursday, the unidentified elderly victim died a week ago.The ministry said the bereaved family notified the government of her death after the funeral service and requested that her identity not be made public.Gender equality minister Chung Young-ai conveyed her profound condolences to the family for their loss and expressed hope that she now rests in peace.The minister said it is painful to bid farewell to another victim of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery, and recommitted her ministry to supporting victims and actively helping restore their honor and dignity.With this latest death, the number of registered South Korean victims still living is down to 12.