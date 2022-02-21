S. Korea Condemns Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, Vows to Join Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has strongly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and vowed to join the international community to impose sanctions against Moscow.The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the government strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine as it is in violation of the UN charter.The ministry said any use of force causing the loss of innocent lives is entirely unjustifiable, and stressed that Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence must be respected.It added that South Korea, as a responsible member of the international community, will support and participate in international efforts, including economic sanctions, aimed at curbing Russia’s encroachment and resolving the situation peacefully.Earlier in the day, the presidential office held a standing committee meeting of the National Security Council chaired by Suh Hoon and expressed "deep regret" over the Russian invasion.The foreign ministry later revised the statement, strengthening the language by emplolying the word "condemn," marking the first time the government used the expression against Russia regarding the Ukraine situation.