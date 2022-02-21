US Implements Export Controls on Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has announced a series of stringent export controls against Russia in response to its armed invasion of Ukraine.The U.S. Commerce Department said in a press release on Thursday that it will implement a sweeping series of export controls severely restricting Russia's access to technologies and other items needed to sustain its military capabilities.The department said that these controls primarily target Russia’s defense, aerospace, and maritime sectors. The measures will also cut off Russia’s access to vital and sensitive items, such as semiconductors, computers, telecommunication technology, information security equipment, lasers, and sensors.The controls rely on the Foreign Direct Product Rule, which forces companies producing tech items overseas using American software or equipment to seek a license from the U.S. before shipping to Russia.Under the export curbs, U.S. suppliers would reportedly have to obtain licenses for certain Russia-bound items. The measures are expected to have a collateral effect on South Korean firms to some degree.