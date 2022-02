Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will not extract its embassy staff from Ukraine, instead directing them to support the evacuation of some 60 South Korean nationals that remain in the country.A senior foreign ministry official told reporters on Thursday that about 20 staffers from the embassy, including the ambassador, will remain in Kyiv to ensure the safe evacuation of the 64 remaining South Koreans.Another foreign ministry official said that the embassy in Kyiv will continue operations until after the complete evacuation of all South Korean nationals.The official said the embassy pullout will be adjusted and executed depending on the local circumstances.Thirty six of the 64 Koreans expressed their intent to depart the country, while the other 28 said they wished to stay, citing longstanding businesses or Ukrainian family they cannot leave behind. Non-essential diplomatic staff from the embassy will reportedly lead the relocation of the 36 people wishing to leave.