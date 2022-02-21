Inter-Korea VOA: UN in Discussion to Resolve Blocked Banking Channel to N. Korea

The United Nations is reportedly discussing measures to resolve the blocked banking channel to North Korea, with the current restrictions even obstructing financial aid for humanitarian activities.



According to the Voice of America(VOA) on Friday, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the U.N. Secretariat is engaging with the UN sanctions committee and relevant member states to discuss solutions to the matter.



The spokesperson reportedly said that the unresolved humanitarian financing mechanism remains a major impediment to humanitarian operations.



The official added that resolving the banking channel issue remains a key and urgent priority for humanitarian organizations.



The VOA made reference to U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who said earlier this month that the U.S. was working closely with the U.N. Secretariat to establish a reliable banking channel.