Prime Minister Projects Omicron Wave Will Peak in Mid-March

Written: 2022-02-25 11:22:50Updated: 2022-02-25 14:34:33

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says many experts believe the omicron wave in the country will peak in mid-March with daily cases hovering around 250-thousand.

Kim made the remark on Friday during a government meeting on the COVID-19 response, noting that although he cannot say with absolute certainty, it is clear that the nation is nearing the peak of the wave.

The prime minister stressed that South Korea is showing stable numbers in terms of patients with severe symptoms, deaths and available hospital beds compared to other countries that experienced similar omicron waves. He also reiterated that key operations of society, including healthcare, transportation, education and public safety, are running smoothly.

Kim said that starting from next month, family members of people infected with COVID-19 will be responsible for monitoring their own health and must contact a local clinic should they develop any symptoms.

Kim said the decision comes after the current system has overexerted healthcare workers who were required to proactively monitor unvaccinated cohabitants of COVID-19 patients self-isolating for seven days.
