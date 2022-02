Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office reiterated that the government will not impose unilateral sanctions on Russia in relation to the Ukraine crisis.On a local radio program on Friday, Park Soo-hyun, the senior presidential secretary for public communication, said that Seoul will inherently be involved in the U.S. and Europe-led sanctions through economic and trade interconnectivity, but will not impose its own sanctions on Russia.The presidential aide said the government cannot ignore the country's growing trade relations with Moscow and domestic businesses operating in Russia.The remarks come after President Moon Jae-in on Thursday announced that Seoul will participate in the international community's move to sanction Russia.Regarding Korean residents in Ukraine, Park said 36 out of the remaining 64 have expressed their wish to evacuate, adding that the South Korean embassy will do its best to look after the safety of all citizens until the end.