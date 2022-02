Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics will release its new flagship smartphone line, the Galaxy S22 series, in some 40 countries on Friday, including South Korea, the U.S., Canada and Britain.The electronics giant said Friday that it plans to expand the number of countries where the new line will be released to some 130 by the middle of next month.The series comprises three models: the S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra.Since it was first unveiled on February 10, the S22 series has secured more than double the number of pre-orders for the previous S21 series in pre-booking events held in some 70 countries, posting the best-ever performance among Galaxy smartphones.More than 60 percent of pre-orders were placed for the high-end S22 Ultra, which boasts a four-lens rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two ten-megapixel telephoto lenses.