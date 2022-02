Photo : YONHAP News

The government said it is ready to provide a maximum two trillion won in emergency financial aid for domestic businesses that may be adversely affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.At a meeting to review market conditions on Friday, Financial Services Commission(FSC) Chairman Koh Seung-beom pledged to closely inspect the scope of damage and monitor the financial health of local importers and exporters.The chairman noted that market uncertainties had expanded at home and abroad following developments surrounding Ukraine the previous day.Koh called for a swift response to the ripple effect from global austerity and other external risks stemming from the Ukraine crisis, seeking to mitigate protracted repercussions.The Korea Center for International Finance(KCIF) has also pledged to enhance monitoring of global markets for a possible hike in raw material prices and an expansion of market volatility.