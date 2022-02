The government pledged to continue seeking policies to relieve the nursing community of work overload in response to a petition on the presidential website that called for legal revisions to improve their working conditions.Second vice health minister Ryu Geun-hyuk said on Friday that the turnover rate among nurses is 14-point-five percent, nearly three times higher than the overall average of five-point-two percent in all industrial sectors.The vice minister said medical establishments are preparing to initiate a trial run of a revamped shift system in the first half of this year, and that a classification system for nurses will be streamlined to enhance services provided to patients.Regarding an ongoing parliamentary review of the nurses' law, Ryu said the government will actively participate in consultations and thoroughly negotiate with all involved parties to reach a reasonable agreement.