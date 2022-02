Photo : YONHAP News

Starting next month, cohabitants of COVID-19 patients are not required to undergo self-quarantine, even if they are unvaccinated.According to health authorities on Friday, starting Tuesday, the cohabitants are expected to voluntarily monitor their conditions and report to authorities if they detect symptoms. Under the current rules, unvaccinated cohabitants were required to self-quarantine for seven days, regardless of infection status.Authorities also recommend that the cohabitants take a PCR test within three days of the patient testing positive. Seven days after the PCR result, the individual should take a rapid antigen test, for which a self-testing kit is sufficient.They are also advised to refrain from outdoor activities for ten days and strongly urged to wear masks when leaving the house.The revised regulations, however, will not apply to students and teaching staff until March 14, in consideration of the start of a new school year.