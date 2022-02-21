Senior Diplomats from S. Korea, US Condemn Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior diplomats from South Korea and the United States jointly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, reaffirming their commitment to work with the international community in responding to the crisis.During a phone conversation, first vice foreign minister Choi Jong-kun and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman urged Moscow to immediately halt its military operation, expressing their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and independence.Choi pledged Seoul's active participation in the international community's nonmilitary intervention, including economic sanctions, to peacefully resolve the conflict.Sherman, in response, expressed gratitude for Seoul's efforts to closely consult with Washington and other allies, and for pledging cooperation.The State Department issued a statement in which Sherman emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin's premeditated war is a needless act of aggression against Ukraine, as well as an assault on global peace and security.She also reiterated the importance of responding in a united and decisive way to hold Russia accountable for actions that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.