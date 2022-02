Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean athletes competing in the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games departed for Beijing Friday morning.The country is dispatching an 82-member delegation consisting of 32 athletes and 50 officials to the Games, which will be held from March 4 to the 13.A 69-strong main contingent left on Friday, departing without nine people who tested positive for COVID-19. The Korea Paralympic Committee said those currently infected will join the rest of the team in Beijing once they test negative.The ten-day Paralympics will cover 78 sporting events in six disciplines. Team Korea is aiming to take home two bronze medals. The opening ceremony will take place next Friday at Beijing's National Stadium.