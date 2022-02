Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in urged a newly-formed special task force to meticulously monitor and preemptively counter risks stemming from the Ukraine crisis.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said on Friday that Moon issued his instructions during a meeting with his aides.The task force, composed of officials from a range of relevant ministries and offices, convenes daily to review the developments in Ukraine and their impact on South Korean citizens and businesses.Moon's remarks comes as the latest crisis not only threatens the safety of South Koreans in Ukraine, but also has drastic implications on the global and domestic economies, she said.