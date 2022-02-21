Second Launch of Nuri Rocket Set for June 15

Photo : YONHAP News

The second launch of South Korea's first space rocket Nuri has been slated for June 15, about a month later than initially scheduled.The science ministry on Friday held a working-level meeting on space development and set the date. The commission also figured out and implemented changes to resolve issues detected in the first launch held last October, which ended in a partial success.The date set is on June 15, with a back-up launch window between June 16 and 23, but the final date may be adjusted depending on weather conditions at the time.During the October launch, the Nuri successfully completed most of its flight sequences but eventually failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit after its third-stage engine shut down early.The ministry commissioned a team to investigate the failure and found that the shutdown was caused by the oxidizer tank after the anchoring device of an internal helium tank became loose.The ministry said implementing corrective measures is expected to take an additional one month and therefore the second launch date has been pushed back to June.