FM Chung: Preparations Underway to Evacuate 36 S. Koreans from Ukraine This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Friday that the government is devising an exit strategy for 36 out of 64 South Koreans residing in Ukraine as of 6 p.m. Thursday local time.Reporting to a parliamentary committee, he said that preparations are under way to evacuate Korean nationals wishing to leave the country, aiming for their departure within the week. Officials are still trying to persuade the remaining people who are resisting evacuation.Chung said that some Koreans, including non-essential embassy staff, tried to travel to the city of Lviv as airports are closed and land transport routes remain in disarray. They had to return to the capital of Kyiv as traffic was blocked in all directions. He said they will make another attempt in the morning.The minister said most embassy personnel will continue to carry on evacuation efforts, adding that three officials were sent to Lviv in western Ukraine on February 16 to assist Koreans leaving the country by land. He said other staff members will also depart in phases.Chung added that as a member of the four major multilateral export control regimes, South Korea will join international export curbs on strategic items against Russia.