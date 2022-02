Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian government officials are reportedly speculating that Russian forces may enter areas just outside the capital city of Kyiv as early as Friday.Reuters on Friday cited Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, saying that Russian tanks could try to advance on Kyiv from the north later in the day, adding it will be the “hardest day.”Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said in a statement released on Friday morning that Russian forces appeared to be entering Vorzel, a western suburb of Kyiv.Russia invaded Ukraine on three sides on Thursday and has since closed in on inner Ukraine regions.Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russian troops resumed missile attacks on Friday morning at 4 a.m., or 11 a.m. Korea Time. Both military targets and civilians facilities were being hit, he said.