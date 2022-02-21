Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Pres. Moon Stresses Nuclear Power Plants as Stable Energy Sources

Written: 2022-02-25 19:31:48Updated: 2022-02-25 19:43:13

Pres. Moon Stresses Nuclear Power Plants as Stable Energy Sources

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said on Friday that nuclear power plants should be sufficiently utilized as a main and “foundational” power source for the next 60 years or so. 

The president, who touts his nuclear phase-out policy as one of his major achievements during his tenure, made the remark as he presided over a meeting to discuss global energy and supply chain issues, according to Presidential Spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.  

The spokesperson said the meeting sought to check up on the current operation of local nuclear power plants and secure a stable supply of electricity amid growing concerns over global energy supply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Moon instructed officials to maintain nuclear power plants’ operation rates at a proper level and also secure safety of the facilities. 

He specifically called for normalization of several stalled projects to build nuclear reactors, such as Shin Hanul 1 and 2 and Shin Gori 5 and 6, stressing efforts and investments made so far to enhance their safety.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >