Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remain below 170-thousand for a second day but the country has reported the highest number of deaths since the start of the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Saturday that 166-thousand-209 infections were confirmed throughout Friday, the majority of which are local transmissions.Friday saw a record 112 deaths, the highest since December 23, 2021. The death toll has climbed to seven-thousand-895 and the fatality rate stands at zero-point-28 percent.The number of patients in serious and critical conditions was down by 12, at 643, but overall, deaths and critical cases are on the rise due to the massive caseload.Meanwhile, over 700-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.On the vaccine front, over 44 million people, or 86-point-four percent of the population, have been double jabbed. Over 31 million people, or about 61 percent, have received a booster shot.