Photo : YONHAP News

On Saturday, ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is campaigning in northern Gyeonggi Province while his main rival People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol woos voters in Incheon and Seoul.Visiting Gimpo in the morning, Lee headed to Paju, Goyang and Uijeongbu in the afternoon and will end the day's campaigning in Seoul's Dongjak district.Yoon visited a number of Incheon districts calling for the region's economic growth, and will later canvass in various parts of Seoul.Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung began the day in Daegu, visiting a memorial for victims of a subway fire where she stressed the importance of health and safety. After Daegu, Sim will move on to port city Busan and visit Haeundae Beach.People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo met voters at Seoul's Gwangjang Market and Gangnam subway station. In the evening, he will take part in a televised forum hosted by the Korea Educational Broadcasting System(EBS).