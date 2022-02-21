Chung, Blinken Condemn Russia's Invasion of Ukraine in Phone Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States spoke on the phone Saturday and discussed the Ukraine crisis and Korean Peninsula affairs.Seoul's foreign ministry said Minister Chung Eui-yong and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken exchanged views on mutual concerns in the phone conservation held two weeks after their face-to-face meeting in Honolulu on February 12.The ministry said the two strongly condemned Russia's armed invasion of Ukraine as violating the UN Charter and urged Moscow to stop its military action immediatelyThey also reaffirmed steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.Chung and Blinken also agreed to continue efforts for the denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula based on complete coordination of North Korea strategies.The two are also believed to have addressed the Iran nuclear issue of restoring the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action(JCPOA) and the possible transfer of Iranian funds frozen in Korea if that deal is restored.