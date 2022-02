Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) has failed to adopt a draft resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.In an emergency meeting held on Friday at the UN Headquarters in New York, the resolution to hold Russia accountable for its aggression toward Ukraine was blocked by Russia, which has veto power as a permanent member of the council.Eleven of the 15-member UN body voted in favor of the resolution, while China, India, and the United Arab Emirates abstained.In a joint statement following the meeting, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Russia had abused its power to veto the resolution, and said that the matter will now be taken to the General Assembly.