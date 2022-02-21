Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Candidates Clash over Political Reform in TV Debate

Written: 2022-02-26 13:29:07Updated: 2022-02-26 13:44:01

Candidates Clash over Political Reform in TV Debate

Photo : YONHAP News

Four leading presidential candidates clashed over political reform and foreign policy and security in another TV debate on Friday, the second hosted by the National Election Commission.

Ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung and main opposition People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol butted heads over pretty much all issues ranging from a multi-political party system to security issues.

In particular, there was heated debate on political reform where minor party candidates called for change. Justice Party's Sim Sang-jung said the two-party system and the imperial presidential system that have continued for decades must change, while People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo voiced support for a decentralized presidency and revising parliamentary elections.

In response, Lee agreed with both Sim and Ahn and promised to officially propose related legislation as his party's platform.

Meanwhile Yoon criticized Lee and expressed concern that talks on revamping the power structure just ten days before the election could be misused as a campaign tactic.

The last of three debates required by law and hosted by the election watchdog is slated for March 2 and will cover social issues.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >