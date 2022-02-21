Candidates Clash over Political Reform in TV Debate

Photo : YONHAP News

Four leading presidential candidates clashed over political reform and foreign policy and security in another TV debate on Friday, the second hosted by the National Election Commission.Ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung and main opposition People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol butted heads over pretty much all issues ranging from a multi-political party system to security issues.In particular, there was heated debate on political reform where minor party candidates called for change. Justice Party's Sim Sang-jung said the two-party system and the imperial presidential system that have continued for decades must change, while People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo voiced support for a decentralized presidency and revising parliamentary elections.In response, Lee agreed with both Sim and Ahn and promised to officially propose related legislation as his party's platform.Meanwhile Yoon criticized Lee and expressed concern that talks on revamping the power structure just ten days before the election could be misused as a campaign tactic.The last of three debates required by law and hosted by the election watchdog is slated for March 2 and will cover social issues.