Grace Period Ends on Tougher Quarantine Rules at Cram Schools

Starting Saturday, cram schools and study rooms must leave every other seat empty if there are no partitions between seats, with those failing to implement the rule facing fines.This comes as the three-week grace period for the measures that have been in place since February 7 has come to an end.Cram schools must also observe other mandates such as arranging seats facing in one direction and ventilating classrooms before and after classes. Dormitory-type institutions must also verify rapid antigen test results before allowing students in.A first violation of the measure will lead to a fine of 500-thousand won. Those caught for the second time will be slapped with a one million won fine, and a third time will lead to a two million won fine.The tougher quarantine rules were instituted after the COVID-19 pass system that was required to enter these study facilities was lifted on January 18.Instead of no longer requiring the entry pass, the government has stepped up distancing rules for six types of establishments that include department stores and large supermarket chains.