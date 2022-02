Photo : KBS News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur have become the most prolific duo in Premier League history.Kane set up Son for Tottenham's fourth goal in the second half of a match against Leeds United on Saturday at Elland Road in Leeds, England. Tottenham won 4-0.It was the duo's 37th goal combination in the league, breaking the all-time Premier League record held by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard for Chelsea, who combined for 36 goals between 2004 and 2012.The pair is now officially the most prolific attacking partnership in Premier League history.The goal marks Son's tenth goal of the season, ending his three-match scoring drought. With the goal, Son has posted double-digit goal tallies in six consecutive seasons.