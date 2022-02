Photo : KBS News

Energy ministers of South Korea and the United States have agreed to actively cooperate on the coordinated release of strategic oil reserves among allies in response to price rises due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Moon Sung-wook and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm reached the agreement in a video meeting on Saturday night.The two sides agreed that the Russian invasion must not create a negative impact on the global energy market and discussed possible response measures.As part of the measures, Moon and Granholm agreed to actively cooperate in the release of crude reserves among allies or members of the International Energy Agency(IEA) to stabilize the global oil market.The two sides also agreed to closely cooperate to coordinate the timing and volume of the release among IEA member states in order to maximize the effect of the release.